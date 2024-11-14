MPW Repeat Winners: Sangita Reddy and the art of fusing tech with healthcare at Apollo Hospitals

A founding member of Apollo Hospitals, Sangita Reddy has played a pivotal role in driving the organisation’s growth through tech-driven solutions. “I guided the organisation’s growth through technology-driven innovation,” she says.

Under her leadership, Apollo has harnessed the potential of AI to enhance the delivery of healthcare services.

However, when the healthcare industry is changing day by day, managing the rapid transition has not been without its challenges. “One of the considerable challenges we have faced at Apollo Hospitals has been the difficulty of providing international-standard healthcare to every individual, particularly given the regulatory constraints that limit our ability to collaborate with international medical professionals,” she says, emphasising the importance of maintaining high standards.

In the past year, Apollo has expanded its operations to over 10,000 beds across 73 hospitals. “We have set benchmarks in healthcare projects by integrating IoT, AI, data analytics, drone technology, and blockchain,” Reddy explains.

In FY24, Apollo Hospitals reported a 15% year-on-year revenue growth to Rs 19,059 crore. “We are striving towards a future where healthcare is proactive, personalised, and accessible to all,” Reddy says.