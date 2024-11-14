MPW Repeat Winners: Shobana Kamineni and the fight to make a healthier India

Shobana Kamineni, who leads Apollo Healthco—a healthcare platform that combines the Apollo group’s digital and offline healthcare services—is living the dream her father Dr Prathap C. Reddy envisioned decades ago. Her role at Apollo goes beyond managing a healthcare empire—it is about pushing the boundaries of care, technology, and innovation to create a healthier India.

“I was fortunate to see Apollo come to life up close, witnessing its power to change lives. My role has been to carry forward this mission with the same boldness and vision that my father started with,” she says. The journey is not just about expansion, but also innovation, compassion, and “commitment to those who trust us with their lives”, she adds.

She has helped Apollo stay ahead of industry trends. “One of the toughest challenges was ensuring that the quality of care remained personal and compassionate, even as we scaled across the country. Healthcare isn’t just about treating illness—it’s about healing people,” she says.

Now, she is focussed on making healthcare more accessible, affordable, and personalised. “We are developing a unified platform to integrate health data, offering a complete view of each patient’s journey. This is the future for us—using data and tech to create a seamless, one-stop solution that meets all healthcare needs,” she says.