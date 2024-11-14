MPW Repeat Winners: Sindhu Gangadharan is helping India become the next tech powerhouse

Sindhu Gangadharan is an ardent believer in fitness, whether it be that of the body or that of the human mind. “A happy body fosters a happy mind,” she is fond of saying.

Planning and adaptability are other key parts of her philosophy. For her, preparation is fundamental to success and adaptability is crucial in a rapidly-evolving tech landscape.

Although Gangadharan started her career at SAP Labs India as a software engineer 25 years ago, her career has since taken her through 18 years in Germany before returning to India in 2019 to lead Customer Innovation Services.

Now, as Chairperson of industry body Nasscom, she sees relationships as the ‘lifeblood of growth.’

Driven by curiosity, which she calls her “North Star,” she has been motivated to explore new technologies and push boundaries, a quality that has been instrumental in her role in establishing SAP Labs India as SAP’s largest R&D hub outside of SAP's headquarters.

One of her most exciting recent contributions at SAP Labs India has been with Joule, SAP’s Gen AI assistant, which was largely developed by her teams in India. “It’s a testament to the incredible talent we’ve cultivated here,” she notes. Over the past year, her team has upskilled 50% of its workforce in AI, doubling AI talent and establishing SAP Labs India as a crucial engine for SAP’s global AI strategy.

Now, as the Chairperson of Nasscom, Gangadharan is focussed on helping shape India’s future as a global technology leader. With the tech industry being on the cusp of a major change, Gangadharan also believes that her focus will be on leveraging disruptive technologies like AI to maximise growth, while fostering innovation, creating a supportive policy environment, and strengthening India’s R&D capabilities.