MPW Repeat Winners: Suman Mishra drives Mahindra Last Mile Mobility to new heights with fourfold growth and EV innovation

‘I must strive to excel in every role’. Suman Mishra embraces this principle to adeptly tackle the challenges present in the male-dominated automotive industry. Mishra, who has been with Mahindra for the past nine years, is committed to “delivering tangible impact”. Under her leadership, Mahindra Last Mile Mobility saw fourfold growth in the past two years. This year the firm unveiled Zeo, a compact EV vehicle that aims to penetrate the ICE-dominated sub-two-tonne small commercial vehicle market. She is also spearheading IFC’s Rs 600 crore investment in Mahindra Last Mile Mobility.