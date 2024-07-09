MSMEs are struggling to finance ESG integration despite contributing 3-4% of India’s carbon emissions; here's why
MSMEs, which contribute 3-4% of India's carbon emissions, are striving hard to integrate ESG practices into their businesses. but financing this transition is proving to be a challenge
A national capital region-based chemical maker with under `100 crore in annual turnover approached Sculpt Partners, a sustainability-centric advisory firm, seeking environmental, social, and governance (ESG) assessment. The trigger was a demand from its customer, a large domestic manufacturer supplying rubber to global tyre players like Yokohama and Michelin, which sought to know its decarbonisation road map.