Mutual funds vs portfolio management services: What is the right path for your financial journey?




Teena Jain Kaushal

Print Edition: Apr 28, 2024



Piyush Bansal, a Delhi-based IT professional working for a multinational firm, has been investing in mutual funds (MFs) since his first job. As his portfolio has grown substantially over the years, Bansal, now 35, is contemplating a shift towards portfolio management services (PMS) to further customise his portfolio for greater returns. “I’ve been investing in MFs since a young age. Now that my assets have grown and my income has increased, I am exploring alternative options to boost the return from my portfolio. However, I am unsure if PMS is the right choice for me,” Bansal remarks.

