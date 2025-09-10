Business Today
NALCO’s edge in exports delivers a sharp jump in profits

A sharp rise in profit after tax catapulted the aluminium manufacturer into a league of listed companies reporting the quickest growth in profits in FY25

Tina Edwin
Print Edition: 14 Sep, 2025
Brijendra Pratap Singh, Chairman and MD, NALCO
Brijendra Pratap Singh, Chairman and MD, NALCO

Commodity cycles wield enormous influence on natural resources companies, with elevated prices boosting toplines and profits. Public sector enterprise National Aluminium Company Ltd (NALCO) was a standout gainer from the sharply higher aluminium prices in 2024-25 (FY25). Together with measures to make the production cycle more efficient and cost reduction, the government-owned enterprise reported vastly improved financial performance. Its profit after tax (PAT) jumped an unprecedented 167.8% to Rs 5,325 crore for the year ended March 31, 2025, even though its revenue from operations at Rs 16,788 crore grew at relatively moderate rate of 27.7%.