NALCO’s edge in exports delivers a sharp jump in profits

Commodity cycles wield enormous influence on natural resources companies, with elevated prices boosting toplines and profits. Public sector enterprise National Aluminium Company Ltd (NALCO) was a standout gainer from the sharply higher aluminium prices in 2024-25 (FY25). Together with measures to make the production cycle more efficient and cost reduction, the government-owned enterprise reported vastly improved financial performance. Its profit after tax (PAT) jumped an unprecedented 167.8% to Rs 5,325 crore for the year ended March 31, 2025, even though its revenue from operations at Rs 16,788 crore grew at relatively moderate rate of 27.7%.