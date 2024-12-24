scorecardresearch
Nandini Piramal: Steering Piramal Pharma towards global leadership with innovation and resilience

Under her leadership, Piramal Pharma has scaled new heights, blending agility and a patient-first approach to thrive in a dynamic industry.
Neetu Chandra Sharma
Print Edition: Nov 24, 2024
Nandini Piramal 44, Chairperson, Piramal Pharma Ltd
As chairperson of Piramal Pharma Ltd (PPL), Nandini Piramal says she has worked towards cultivating a culture of innovation and diversity. “We have expanded globally, enhanced our manufacturing capabilities, and strengthened our focus on the contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO) business and the consumer product division,”she says.

Piramal believes in empowering her teams. “My ongoing focus is on building a resilient, forward-thinking organisation that can compete with global pharma brands,” she says.

Leading a company in the rapidly changing pharma sector comes with its challenges. She identifies several hurdles, including regulatory changes, supply chain disruptions, and shifts in market demand. “These challenges require quick adaptation,” she says. “To address them, we have strengthened our operational resilience, invested in technology, and cultivated a culture of agility.”

Under her, PPL has seen improvement in key financial metrics. It reported revenues of Rs 8,171 crore in FY24, a 15% growth year-on-year, while its Ebitda increased by 61% to Rs 1,372 crore.

PPL’s success relies on a commitment to long-term, sustainable growth, says Piramal. “Our key strategies are continuous investment in innovation, both in our R&D and digital capabilities, and maintaining a patient-first approach in everything we do,” she says, adding that PPL has also diversified its portfolio across complex generics, CDMO, and consumer healthcare to remain agile and meet evolving market needs.

