scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
Save 41% with our annual Print + Digital offer of Business Today Magazine
SUBSCRIBE
News
Magazine
Deep Dive
Nayanthara: From Lady Superstar to savvy entrepreneur redefining success on her own terms

Feedback

Nayanthara: From Lady Superstar to savvy entrepreneur redefining success on her own terms

It’s not just the success in films that defines Nayanthara, who is popularly called ‘Lady Superstar’ in the South.
Krishna Gopalan
Print Edition: Nov 24, 2024
Nayanthara 40, Actor & Entrepreneur
Nayanthara 40, Actor & Entrepreneur

It’s not just the success in films that defines Nayanthara, who is popularly called ‘Lady Superstar’ in the South.

Known to be wise with her money, her film production house Rowdy Pictures—which she set up with her husband and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan—released the critically acclaimed Koozhangal, a Tamil film in 2021.

The couple has also invested in a bunch of companies including skincare brand 9Skin, female hygiene player Femi9, event ticketing firm Ticket9, apart from The Divine Foods and Chai Waale. Often, Nayanthara has spoken of “making a positive difference to people through her businesses” and keeps an eye on the quality of brands she is involved in. Managing a career in films is not easy and being an entrepreneur as well is tough. Nayanthara has done both.

×