Nayanthara: From Lady Superstar to savvy entrepreneur redefining success on her own terms

It’s not just the success in films that defines Nayanthara, who is popularly called ‘Lady Superstar’ in the South.

Known to be wise with her money, her film production house Rowdy Pictures—which she set up with her husband and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan—released the critically acclaimed Koozhangal, a Tamil film in 2021.

The couple has also invested in a bunch of companies including skincare brand 9Skin, female hygiene player Femi9, event ticketing firm Ticket9, apart from The Divine Foods and Chai Waale. Often, Nayanthara has spoken of “making a positive difference to people through her businesses” and keeps an eye on the quality of brands she is involved in. Managing a career in films is not easy and being an entrepreneur as well is tough. Nayanthara has done both.