Neerja Birla: Championing inclusive education and breaking barriers in mental health awareness

For Neerja Birla, observation and realisation have played very important roles. For instance, as a parent, she did not miss the fact that many schools lacked the infrastructure and philosophy necessary for what she calls truly inclusive learning.

“It inspired me to establish our school divisions, with the goal of creating environments where holistic development is prioritised, enabling children to flourish,” she says. In a decade since, it is a matter of great pride to her that both Aditya Birla World Academy and The Aditya Birla International School have remained true to their original vision.

“They are not just institutions but places where students are driven by passion and empowered into well-rounded individuals.”

Over time, she has become a lot more aware about mental health. “Eight years ago, influenced by my own lived experiences and fuelled by the encouragement of my daughter Ananya, we established Mpower. This initiative aimed to make mental health resources accessible and affordable, marking a pivotal milestone in my professional life,” she says. Much as there is more awareness, there is a lot more to be done on mental health. “It continues to rank relatively low on the list of priorities for substantial philanthropic funding, especially when compared to other health issues,” says Birla. The disparity in funding allocation is particularly evident In India, where the mental health treatment gap is staggeringly high (it ranges from 70% to 92% due to barriers like stigma, insufficient professional resources, and high costs). However, there is greater focus on mental health after the pandemic.