NHAI's BOT Projects: How private investments have returned as the highway network sees expansion by 60%
There has been a 60% expansion in the National Highway network in the last decade, but private investments have been absent. However, winds of change are blowing with the private players flocking to BOT (build, operate, transfer) projects again
Bot is Back
It came crashing down about 10 years ago. Once the most sought-after format for highway construction, projects under the BOT (Build-Operate-Transfer) Toll model—that were constructed completely by private players—nosedived from 96% of awards in 2012 to zero just seven years later in 2019.