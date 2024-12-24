scorecardresearch
Nyrika Holkar: Steering Godrej's next-gen transformation with vision and strategy

Nyrika Holkar: Steering Godrej’s next-gen transformation with vision and strategy

She is also driving a service transformation initiative across all of GEG’s consumer-facing businesses.
Print Edition: Nov 24, 2024
Nyrika Holkar 42, Executive Director, Godrej Enterprises Group
Nyrika Holkar joined the family business in 2017. Today, the lawyer by training is one of the next-generation leaders being groomed to lead Godrej Enterprises Group (GEG), headed by her uncle Jamshyd N. Godrej. She is executing a comprehensive strategy to redefine and expand GEG’s furniture retail brand Interio. She is also driving a service transformation initiative across all of GEG’s consumer-facing businesses.

Holkar, who leads the brand, legal and M&A functions, successfully completed the family settlement agreement between different branches of the Godrej family by leading the strategy and negotiation efforts. She has also helped in significantly streamlining GEG’s financial exposure by instituting end-to-end processes for the management of commercial contracts, risk and IP.

