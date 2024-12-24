scorecardresearch
Oxyzo transforms SME financing with cash flow-aligned lending solutions

Gurugram-based fintech unicorn Oxyzo is revolutionising SME financing with its cash flow-aligned lending products and solutions for raw material financing
Riddhima Bhatnagar
Print Edition: Jan 05, 2025
Gurugram-based fintech unicorn Oxyzo is revolutionising SME financing with its cash flow-aligned lending products and solutions for raw material financing

Small and medium enterprises (SMEs) have few dedicated institutions that they can turn to, especially in the private sector. But Gurugram-headquartered Oxyzo is a pioneer in this regard, offering cash flow-aligned lending products for buying key raw materials such as metals like steel, aluminium, copper, zinc, polymers, chemicals, and agro products (foodgrain and spices).

