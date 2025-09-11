Pharma, Healthcare Sectors Shine in BT500 2025 list

Twenty-nine per cent. Yes. That’s the rise in profit after tax (PAT) of India’s healthcare sector in FY25. This makes it the second-fastest growing sector after non-ferrous metals in the list of top 10 profitable sectors. No wonder the world’s top private equity (PE) and venture capital funds are vying for a share of this fast-expanding pie. The sector has received $13 billion PE funding over last five years, representing 8–9% of the total PE activity in India, up from 2% in 2018. From Sun Pharma’s billion-dollar-plus PAT to Apollo Hospitals’ growing margins, the sector has emerged as one of the most important profit engines of India Inc.