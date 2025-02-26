scorecardresearch
Pharma majors cash in on demand for OTC drugs to diversify their revenue streams

Feedback

Despite health concerns, the increasing popularity of OTC drugs has led to pharma majors seizing the chance to diversify their revenue streams. The rising popularity of skincare and personal health has led to easy access of several dermatological products. From D2C brands to established players, pharma companies are looking to bite into the pie.
Neetu Chandra Sharma
Print Edition: Mar 02, 2025
Reaching for the Counters
Growing awareness about healthier lifestyles and increasing instances of lifestyle-related diseases have opened up the world of over-the-counter (OTC) drugs for both patients and pharmaceutical companies.

