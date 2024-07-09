scorecardresearch
Business Today
Policy shifts and IPOs have unlocked massive value for small businesses and SMEs; here's how

Rahul Oberoi
Print Edition: Jul 21, 2024
Small and medium enterprises (SMEs) are facing challenges on multiple fronts. But some of them have made the move towards formalisation and tasted success on D-Street. This is evident from the funds they have raised in the primary market in FY24. More than 190 SMEs raised a record Rs 5,971 crore through the BSE SME and the NSE Emerge platforms between April 2023 and March 2024, data shows. Of these, 72% companies have delivered positive returns to investors up to May 24, 2024. SMEs had raised Rs 2,235 crore and Rs 965 crore in FY23 and FY22, respectively, according to data provider primedatabase.com.

