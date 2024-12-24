Prabha Narasimhan’s innovative streak propels Colgate-Palmolive’s growth and reinvention

Colgate-Palmolive (India)’s growth story has been steered by constant innovation and it is a topic that interests the company’s boss, Prabha Narasimhan. Her leadership has been instrumental in driving the sales of the personal care company. Narasimhan cites the the case of Colgate MaxFresh toothpaste, saying, “The focus was on greater freshness.” Narasimhan, who joined the oral care major a little over two years ago from Hindustan Unilever, believes the superiority of a product is most critical in oral care and a lot of that is driven by successful innovation. The other high points during her time in Colgate are marked by the relaunch of Colgate Super Junior range of toothbrushes and Colgate Strong Teeth toothpaste with a refreshed formula. The IIM Bangalore alumna has her eyes on relaunches, visible through the time spent on the reinvention of Palmolive. “If you look at the (body wash) business, the penetration is less than 3% but the growth is as high as 25%,” she says. Narasimhan’s experience and vision for success are what drive her success. Her task will be to keep the consumer base growing, along with a focus on new products.