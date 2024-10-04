Practo is racing toward FY25 break-even, unleashes AI healthcare and eyes global expansion

Sixteen is the age when students aiming to become doctors are entering the maws of NEET, the all-India entrance examinations that decide whether they are fit to take a shot at getting the MBBS stamp. Now 16 going on 17, it’s Practo’s time to think if it is prepared for a date with the market. The doctor-on-call app that began life as a tool to help doctors handle their appointments, has put the 2020 Covid-19 pandemic’s disruption behind it and shrunk its losses by half. With over 150,000 doctors on board, Practo is now dabbling with artificial intelligence (AI).