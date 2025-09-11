Profitable Power Play, With a Focus on Renewables

India will require power generation capacity of 780GW by FY30. This means addition of 305GW in the next five years, three times that added between FY20 and FY25, and yearly growth of 10%, faster than India’s 6% average gross domestic product (GDP) growth rate in 10 years to FY25. The link between GDP and power demand is inching up, says UBS Research. Historically, peak power demand has grown 0.85 times the rate of real GDP growth, but with increased electrification across industries and households, this is expected to rise to nearly 0.92 times, says the report.