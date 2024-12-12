scorecardresearch
Reliance Industries: Mukesh Ambani's digital juggernaut gears up to shape India's future

Across its businesses, Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries -- India's largest company by market cap -- is harnessing the digital medium and technology to boost productivity and make it future-ready
Krishna Gopalan
Print Edition: Dec 22, 2024
Mukesh Ambani (Photo: Bandeep Singh)
When Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) launched its Jio mobile telephony service in September 2016, it was like a cyclone making landfall. Existing rivals had no strategy (read: money) to stand before its initial free-for-six-months offer or its astute decision to go for a nationwide launch of the latest 4G VoLTE. The rivals were stuck with 3G, for which they had paid a bomb to get spectrum, or still testing 4G VoLTE in pockets.

