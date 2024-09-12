Revolutionising healthcare: How tech, policy, and private players are shaping a new India by 2047

In Delhi-NCR, as Dr Aashish Chaudhry, Chief Orthopedic Surgeon at Aakash Healthcare, completed his 100th robotic knee surgery of 2024, he couldn’t stop marvelling at the millimetre-by-millimetre real-time adjustments he could make with the robotic arm, and the lower soft-tissue trauma created as opposed to traditional surgery. The patient would be up and about in a couple of days, although full flexibility could take up to one-and-a-half years as atrophied muscles need time to recover.