Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayBudget 2025US NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT India 100BT GolfBT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
News
magazine
deep dive
Riding Out the Volatility with Passive Funds

Riding Out the Volatility with Passive Funds

As investors grapple with a volatile landscape, passive funds are proving indispensable to get market returns from a diversified set of stocks at a very low cost.

Anagh Pal
Anagh Pal
Print Edition: 09 Nov, 2025
Riding Out the Volatility with Passive Funds
Riding Out the Volatility with Passive Funds

Don’t look for the needle in the haystack. Just buy the haystack.” John C. Bogle, the founder of Vanguard and inventor of the index fund as we know it, famously said once.