Road To Cleaner Fuels: Fossil Fuel-Based Vehicles Are Expected To Dominate In The Future

While EVs and hybrids are emerging as reliable alternatives, fossil fuel-based vehicles are expected to dominate Indian roads in the near future.

Astha Oriel
Print Edition: 22 Jun, 2025
In his book, The Third Industrial Revolution, economist Jeremy Rifkin says that every major economic shift is driven by changes in energy use and transportation. The global automotive industry is undergoing such a transformation, from fossil fuels to sustainable alternatives like electric, CNG and biofuel. In India, where the transport sector accounts for 10% of greenhouse gas emissions, the government is targeting net-zero emissions by 2070. The world’s third-largest auto market is expected to add 10 million vehicles by 2030.