Shining Bright: How India's march towards energy security got a big boost in Budget 2025
India's march towards energy security got a big boost with the government's focus on robust power expansion, a balancing Act of fossil and clean energy sectors, and incentives for reforms.
Shining Bright
India has its growth path charted out: to become a developed nation by 2047, and to make that a reality, it is looking at robust expansion in the power sector. Union Budget 2025-26 lists the power sector as one of the six domains to augment growth potential and global competitiveness in the next five years.