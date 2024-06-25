Should you ditch stocks for gold? Diversify with physical gold, ETFs, and a staggered investing approach for a stronger portfolio
Gold’s been on a tear lately. Its prices have kicked off the year with a bang, soaring past the Rs 75,000 mark on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd (MCX) in April. This impressive surge, fuelled by a steady dollar, has been a global phenomenon, with gold surpassing the $2,400 mark in the international market in April.