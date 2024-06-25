scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
Save 41% with our annual Print + Digital offer of Business Today Magazine
SUBSCRIBE
News
Magazine
Deep Dive
Should you ditch stocks for gold? Diversify with physical gold, ETFs, and a staggered investing approach for a stronger portfolio

Feedback

Should you ditch stocks for gold? Diversify with physical gold, ETFs, and a staggered investing approach for a stronger portfolio

Should you ditch stocks for gold? It is advisable to diversify your portfolio with both. Consider physical gold, ETFs, and a staggered investing approach for a stronger portfolio
Navneet Dubey 
Navneet Dubey 
Print Edition: Jul 07, 2024
Should you ditch stocks for gold? It is advisable to diversify your portfolio with both. Consider physical gold, ETFs, and a staggered investing approach for a stronger portfolio
Should you ditch stocks for gold? It is advisable to diversify your portfolio with both. Consider physical gold, ETFs, and a staggered investing approach for a stronger portfolio

Gold’s been on a tear lately. Its prices have kicked off the year with a bang, soaring past the Rs 75,000 mark on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd (MCX) in April. This impressive surge, fuelled by a steady dollar, has been a global phenomenon, with gold surpassing the $2,400 mark in the international market in April.

×