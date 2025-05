It’s barely 7 am and the sun is already making its presence felt at Ras. The village, in Rajasthan’s Pali district, is home to a Shree Cement plant. There are eight imposing kilns that are operating, as we make our way around the large tract of land. It is hard to miss the limestone mines or the water bodies or the multiple heavy vehicles at the site. For the workers here, this—with all the din and dust—is just another day at work.