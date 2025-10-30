Slim Design, Endless Possibilities: Check out two phones—both new launches—that have hit the shelves recently

IPhone Air

A Bold Step Forward

At 5.6mm thickness and 165g, the iPhone Air feels almost too light. In the two weeks I used it, everyone who saw it wanted to hold it. It is strikingly slim yet feels sturdy owing to a titanium frame and Ceramic Shield 2 glass that Apple claims is three times more scratch resistant. The build instantly impresses, and its matte finishes in Sky Blue, Light Gold, Cloud White and Space Black lend a refined, understated appeal.

The 6.5-inch ProMotion OLED display is one of Apple’s best yet. With 3,000 nits of peak brightness and smooth 120Hz refresh rate, it delivers punchy, balanced visuals indoors and outdoors. Running on Apple’s A19 chip, the iPhone Air keeps up with the flagship 17 series in performance. Apps launch instantly, multitasking feels effortless, and the single 48MP rear camera produces detailed, contrast-rich photos. The new 18MP selfie camera, with its wider framing and Dual Capture mode, adds a touch of fun. Battery life is the clearest trade-off. The 3,149mAh cell comfortably lasts a day of moderate use but struggles under heavy load.

It is not the most powerful iPhone, nor the most versatile camera phone, but it might be the most interesting one in years.



Available on https://www.apple.com/in/shop/buy-iphone/iphone-air

Dimensions & Weight: 5.6 mm; 165 g

Display: 6.5-inch Super Retina XDR OLED, ProMotion up to 120 Hz, always-on display

Chip: A19 Pro

RAM: 12 GB

Storage Options: 256 GB / 512 GB / 1 TB

Rear Camera: 48 MP main (Fusion system)

Front Camera: 18 MP Center Stage for wider group selfies

Battery: 3,149 mAh

Charging: MagSafe wireless charging at up to 20 W (with compatible adapter)

Others: 5G, Wi-Fi 7, USB-C with USB 2 speeds (480 Mbps), Ceramic Shield 2 front & back





Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge

A Daringly Slim Experiment That Almost Works

￼At just 5.8mm thick and 163 grams, the Galaxy S25 Edge is a marvel of engineering. It feels impossibly light, yet solid, thanks to its titanium frame and Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 protection. The 6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED display is one of Samsung’s best. With LTPO tech, a 1–120Hz adaptive refresh rate, and HDR10+ support, it looks stunning indoors and outdoors. However, extended outdoor use makes the phone heat up, causing brightness to dip slightly.

Samsung has managed to squeeze in the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset with vapour chamber cooling, 12GB RAM, and UFS 4.0 storage. Performance is snappy and multitasking fluid, but sustained workloads expose the limits of its cooling system. Charging remains capped at 25W, which feels dated for a phone costing over a lakh.

The camera set-up is a tale of restraint. The 200MP primary sensor delivers sharp, balanced photos with rich colour and detail, while the 12MP ultrawide falls short in low light. The S25 Edge ships with Android 15 and One UI 7, packed with Samsung’s Galaxy AI features such as Live Translate and Now Bar. The Galaxy S25 Edge is ideal for those who value elegance and portability over raw power..



Available on https://www.samsung.com/in/smartphones/galaxy-s25-edge/buy/



Dimensions & Weight: 158.2 × 75.6 × 5.8 mm; 163 g

Display: 6.7-inch QHD+ (3,120 × 1,440) AMOLED, LTPO 1–120 Hz

Chipset: Snapdragon 8 Elite

RAM & Storage: 12 GB RAM; 256 GB and 512 GB storage variants

Rear Cameras: 200 MP wide (f/1.7, OIS) + 12 MP ultra-wide (f/2.2)

Front Camera: 12 MP (f/2.2)

Battery: 3,900 mAh

Charging: 25 W wired; wireless charging supported (Qi / Qi2)

Others: Titanium frame, Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2, stereo speakers, IP68 rating

@pranav000