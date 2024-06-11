The big ESG meltdown: Amid allegations of greenwashing and record fund exits, can ESG be saved?
ESG has been under scrutiny globally amid allegations of greenwashing and record redemptions from ESG funds. But that may just be one side of the story, since sustainable practices have become core components of companies' strategies
On March 26, 2024, BlackRock CEO Larry Fink caused quite a stir. His annual chairman’s letter to investors was in the news for what it did not have. Conspicuous by its absence was the mention of the term ESG (environment, social, and governance).