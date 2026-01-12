Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayUnion BudgetUS NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT India 100BT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
Business News
magazine
deep dive
The Debt Playbook: How a search for stable returns is fuelling fixed income’s quiet revival

The Debt Playbook: How a search for stable returns is fuelling fixed income’s quiet revival

India's bond market is growing fast. Global uncertainty and a search for stable returns promise a bright year for fixed-income investors.

Prince Tyagi
Prince Tyagi
Print Edition: 18 Jan, 2026
The Debt Playbook: How a search for stable returns is fuelling fixed income’s quiet revival
The Debt Playbook: How a search for stable returns is fuelling fixed income’s quiet revival

For investors who don’t have the stomach for the gut-wrenching ups and downs of the equities market, fixed income investing is making a quiet comeback with the promise of a smoother ride.