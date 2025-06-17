Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaUPSTARTWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT MindrushBT Best Banks
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
magazine
deep dive
The Green Bond Paradox: Why Money Isn’t Flowing Where It Should

The Green Bond Paradox: Why Money Isn’t Flowing Where It Should

Green bonds in India are targeted at institutional investors.

Teena Jain Kaushal
Teena Jain Kaushal
Print Edition: 22 Jun, 2025
The Green Bond Paradox: Why Money Isn’t Flowing Where It Should
The Green Bond Paradox: Why Money Isn’t Flowing Where It Should

As concerns around climate change intensify, investors are increasingly looking for opportunities that allow them to support the environment without compromising on returns. Among various financial instruments, green bonds have emerged as a distinct avenue to direct capital toward environmentally sustainable projects. There are also mutual funds that invest in companies that meet environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria, providing a broader range of sustainable investment opportunities.