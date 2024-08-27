The Indian Angel Network is defying funding slump with bold Rs 1,375 crore fund launch and ambitious exit plans

When it launched in 2017, Zypp Electric wanted to be an app-based e-bike rental service. But when the world got locked down in 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic, Zypp changed tack and became an EV-as-a-service for last-mile delivery. Anyone in the last-mile delivery business, from Zomato to Uber and Swiggy, can get a Zypp e-scooter service along with Zypp’s trained drivers.