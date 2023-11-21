The sleep industry: How service providers are creating novel techniques to help you sleep better

When was the last time you had eight hours of uninterrupted sleep for a month? How about a week? If your answer is met with a wistful smile or you cannot even remember, you are not alone. In our hyper-connected, around-the-clock world, sleep has transitioned from being a natural, nightly ritual to a rare luxury.

As the lines between work and personal time blur, and the pressure to stay engaged 24x7 is unrelenting, the gift of uninterrupted, restorative sleep has become a coveted privilege. “If you want success of any sort, first, you need to learn to rest,” says sleep expert Khurshed Batliwala, co-author of the book Sleep Your Way to Success. He adds that the world is becoming increasingly sleep-deficient and it is almost a pandemic in the making. “There is a huge economic cost linked to insufficient sleep,” he says.

Batliwala believes that the fear of missing out is leading people to compromise on sleep, which in turn is leading to myriad health issues, including obesity, weakened immunity, depression, anxiety, etc. In the midst of this crisis, a new trend is emerging, catering to those who are willing to invest in rest. People are now waking up to the idea of sleep tourism. Think of a holiday where the primary focus is sleep. Everything—from the place you stay at to the activities you do—is centred on providing you a good night’s rest. Move over staycation, the newest holidaying trend is a ‘napcation’.

“Sleep tourism is witnessing growing interest, especially from young professionals, as work-weary warriors are increasingly looking for sleep-focussed breaks,” says Rajeev Kale, Country Head-Holidays at Thomas Cook India. From serene wellness retreats nestled in nature to luxury resorts offering specialised sleep-enhancing amenities and sleep programmes, the industry is witnessing a surge in offerings tailored to cater to the sleep-centric needs of travellers by combining ancient relaxation techniques with cutting-edge sleep technology.

the epitome of rest

For instance, Conrad Bengaluru, a part of hotel chain Hilton Worldwide, offers sound-proof rooms, mattresses that reduce motion, a pillow menu that includes a variety of memory foam, body pillows, buckwheat pillows, etc., to help customise the sleep experience apart from the usual blackout curtains and temperature control. Soaked almonds are given during turndown service to induce a positive sleep cycle. Ben George, Senior VP & Commercial Director-Asia Pacific at Hilton, says when the hotel chain surveyed more than 10,000 travellers from nine countries for a global trends report, it found that “rest and relaxation will be the top driver of travel decisions across generations in 2024, leading us to coin it ‘The Year of the Great Recharge’.”

Then there is the sleep programme offered at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan, which is designed specifically for people looking for complete rejuvenation. Apart from wellness consultations, guests get a sleep tracker ring that helps their doctors understand issues with their sleep patterns. “A sleep kit with eye masks, Subtle Energies Bliss Blend oils, sleep balms, bath soaps and the Little Book of Reconnection is also provided,” says Mark Sands, VP of Wellness at Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas. He adds that for those in need, compression boots are provided to help legs recover from exercise or travel, besides sound healing, sleepy teas and a wonder course meal with curated food. A three-night sleep programme along with stay here costs Rs 32,813 for a single person, and Rs 56,125 for a couple.

For those dreaming of a luxurious wellness retreat with a panoramic view of the Himalayan valley, Moksha Himalaya Spa Resort offers the right sleep solutions. “Our approach is rooted in the ancient wisdom of Ayurveda. We offer personalised guidance and techniques to help reset the sleep-wake cycle and establish healthy sleeping habits. We offer a 15-minute sauna before bedtime on the theory that lowering the body’s core temperature can promote better sleep,” says Nishant Taneja, its Head of Marketing. One needs to shell out Rs 40,000 plus taxes for stay, breakfast and therapy here.

But for those looking to escape the fast lane of city life without leaving the city, Roseate Hotels and Resorts offers its guests soulful sound therapy to rejuvenate the body, mind, and soul before a massage that enhances a restful night’s sleep at Roseate House New Delhi. “Our turndown service has sleep-enhancing amenities such as essential oil diffusers to promote quicker and deeper sleep. Aheli Spa recommends an ‘Essential Ritual therapy’ involving specialised techniques to foster physical and psychological balance,” says Kush Kapoor, the company’s CEO. The cost of therapy for in-house guests is Rs 10,000.

Hi-Tech Slumber

As the world evolves towards smarter living, people are also looking for smart products that can enhance the quality of their sleep at homes. Wearable devices are increasing in popularity as they use AI algorithms to track and analyse sleep data, offer valuable insights into the quality of slumber, and prompt with reminders on when you need to turn off and rest. Companies are also innovating to create products that enhance the quality of sleep.

For instance, mattress makers have launched mattresses that can change their softness to suit different body types, weight or sleeping position. An examples is The Sleep Company’s mattresses with the patented SmartGRID tech developed in collaboration with DRDO scientists. “There are 2,500+ air channels that help our mattresses stay cool even in hot temperatures and unlike memory foam mattress, it doesn’t retain body heat,” says Co-founder Priyanka Salot. They are priced between Rs 15,000 and Rs 70,000.

Then there are smart beds. “Our smart bed Wave Plus comes with head and foot tilt, and various presets such as anti-snore mode, zero-gravity mode, and three massage modes that help the sleepers unwind before bedtime and aid a better sleep,” says Mohanraj J., CEO of Duroflex. He believes that no two individuals are the same, so why should they not sleep on a bed that adjusts to each individual’s comfort level. “Our firmness adjustable mattress, Neuma, lets sleepers personalise their side of the mattress as per their comfort,” he says. Duroflex’s sleep tech products cost between Rs 50,000 and Rs 1.3 lakh.

Luxury bed linen is also becoming popular. “While globally appreciated luxury brands such as Roberto Cavalli are aspirational for homeowners back home as the disposable income and interest in luxe living is evolving by the day, demand for luxury bedding is growing too,” says Sachin Chauhan, Director at Maison by Nirmals, a bed linen brand. Luxury bed linen firms today use the best natural materials such as silk, cotton, linen or even experiential and new fabrics such as hemp, bamboo and even banana fabrics to give consumers perfect sleep. “Our luxury linen range starts from Rs 19,000 for a bed sheet set and can go up to Rs 1.25 lakh,” says Chauhan, adding that prices can go even higher for embellished decorative bed covers.

The rise of sleep tourism represents a paradigm shift in the way people are perceiving and approaching travel. With the surge in demand for sleep-focussed travel packages, the industry is poised to embrace innovation and cater to the evolving demands of those looking for complete rejuvenating travel experience. So, as the world continues its relentless spin, let the value of sleep shine even brighter. Prioritise it, savour it, and nurture it, for it is in the realm of rest that we find the strength to conquer the waking world.

