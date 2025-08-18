Business Today
To become a global powerhouse, Indian business groups need to look out for is the changing geopolitical world order

George Skaria
Print Edition: 17 Aug, 2025
After Jack Welch became chairman and managing director of General Electric Co (GE) in 1981, he shut factories, cut jobs and closed non-performing units in a ruthless consolidation drive.