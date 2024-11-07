Top tech picks that blend high performance with luxury to help you unwind

Immerse yourself in a world of uncompromised elegance and innovation with our selection of luxury gadgets that help you relax by transforming everyday experiences into extraordinary moments. From the mesmerising sound precision of the Dereneville VPM turntable to the powerful, lifelike visuals of the LG OLED evo G4, these pieces are crafted to deliver peak performance. Explore the allure of handcrafted Kurogaki wood headphones, stunning 4K projectors, and more, each a testament to exceptional design and cutting-edge technology:

Bang & Olufsen Beosound Balance

When it comes to sound systems, you know you can trust Bang & Olufsen to deliver. The Balance speaker does just that. A luxury home audio solution that marries superior sound with an elegant Scandinavian design, its minimalist aesthetic hides an audio powerhouse, delivering 360-degree sound and deep bass, perfect for any space. With built-in Google Assistant, touch controls, and Bluetooth connectivity, it seamlessly blends style with smart functionality. Whether it’s placed on a shelf or at the centre of a table, the Balance elevates both the ambience and acoustics of your living space.

Price: $3,299

More info on: bang-olufsen.com/en/int/speakers/beosound-balance

Dereneville VPM turntable by AV Design HauS

The Dereneville VPM turntable by AV Design Haus is a pinnacle of German engineering. This premier turntable is crafted for audiophiles who seek unparalleled sound quality. The turntable, which weighs more than 80kg, is meticulously designed with state-of-the-art technology to minimise vibrations and deliver an audio experience as close to the original recording as possible. Its striking aesthetic combines sleek aluminium, stainless steel, and carbon fibre elements, making it not just a piece of audio equipment, but a statement. With precision controls and a build quality that ensures durability, the Dereneville VPM embodies luxury in both form and function, promising an extraordinary listening experience.

Price: $6,50,000 (approx.) More info on: avdesignhaus.de

Audio-Technica ATH-AWKG headphones

Looking for an immersive audio experience? Look no further. The Audio-Technica ATH-AWKG headphones offer an exquisite listening experience for audiophiles who value both sound and craftsmanship. These headphones are meticulously handcrafted in Tokyo, featuring earcups made from kurogaki wood—rare Japanese persimmon wood known for its distinctive, black ink-like marbling. This wood is cherished in Japanese culture for its unique acoustic qualities, which contribute to the headphones’ remarkable sound clarity and natural resonance. The ATH-AWKG is equipped with large 53 mm dynamic drivers, Permendur magnetic circuitry, and a Double Air Damping System—all designed to deliver expansive sound with deep bass and crystal-clear detail. Luxurious touches like sheepskin earpads and a magnesium alloy frame ensure comfort, while two detachable cables and a kurogaki wood storage box add a final flourish to this high-end audio masterpiece.

Price: $4,200

More info on: audio-technica.com

LG OLED evo G4

For cinephiles wanting to enhance their movie-watching experience or gamers who want to be aware of the minutest details, this 97-inch 4K Smart TV is an extraordinary addition to their collection. It combines advanced technology with an immersive viewing experience. With over 8 million self-lit pixels, it delivers perfect black levels and vivid, lifelike colours, making every scene truly captivating, and the TV perfect for gaming. The G4 is equipped with LG’s a11 AI processor, supporting Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos for cinema-like picture and sound. Gamers will appreciate features like NVIDIA G-Sync, AMD FreeSync, and a 0.1 ms response time, ensuring smooth play. This flagship model is perfect for those seeking the ultimate in home entertainment technology.

Price: $19,999.99

More info on: lg.com/in

Optoma ZK810 Projector

This 4K laser projector is a standout choice for luxury home theatres and other high-end installations. With a stunning 8,200 lumens of brightness, this powerhouse is built for environments with high ambient light, such as expansive living spaces or corporate venues. This device combines advanced digital light processing technology with true 4K resolution to produce crisp, vibrant images, while HDR compatibility ensures an exceptional viewing experience with deep contrasts and vivid colours. It blends cutting-edge technology with a sleek design that complements luxurious interiors. The Optoma ZK810 is an investment in ultimate visual performance.

Price: $12,000 (approx.)

More info ON: optomausa.com/product/zk810t