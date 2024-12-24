scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
Save 41% with our annual Print + Digital offer of Business Today Magazine
SUBSCRIBE
News
Magazine
Deep Dive
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank: The bank has set forth a gold standard for resilience

Feedback

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank: The bank has set forth a gold standard for resilience

For the second consecutive year, Ujjivan has won the Best Small Finance Bank award for its resilience in navigating sector stress
Rahul Oberoi
Rahul Oberoi
Print Edition: Jan 05, 2025
Sanjeev Nautiyal, MD & CEO, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, attributes the lender’s success to robust business performance and improved recoveries
Sanjeev Nautiyal, MD & CEO, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, attributes the lender’s success to robust business performance and improved recoveries

In 2024, microfinance lenders faced considerable challenges stemming from rising delinquencies. The situation was primarily driven by borrowers acquiring multiple loans from different institutions. Increasing financial distress among those at the bottom of the pyramid further worsened the situation for the lenders. These factors contributed to increased provisioning requirements and a deceleration in credit growth. Despite these challenges, some microfinance lenders, such as Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, have successfully navigated the storm with relative ease.

×