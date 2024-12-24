Ujjivan Small Finance Bank: The bank has set forth a gold standard for resilience

In 2024, microfinance lenders faced considerable challenges stemming from rising delinquencies. The situation was primarily driven by borrowers acquiring multiple loans from different institutions. Increasing financial distress among those at the bottom of the pyramid further worsened the situation for the lenders. These factors contributed to increased provisioning requirements and a deceleration in credit growth. Despite these challenges, some microfinance lenders, such as Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, have successfully navigated the storm with relative ease.