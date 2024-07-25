scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
Save 41% with our annual Print + Digital offer of Business Today Magazine
SUBSCRIBE
News
Magazine
Deep Dive
Under Ajay Kanwal's leadership, Jana Small Finance Bank thrives and sets sights on universal banking licence

Feedback

Under Ajay Kanwal's leadership, Jana Small Finance Bank thrives and sets sights on universal banking licence

With Ajay Kanwal at the helm as MD and CEO, Jana Small Finance Bank has successfully turned around its operations and is now aiming for a universal banking licence
Anand Adhikari
Anand Adhikari
Print Edition: Aug 04, 2024
With Ajay Kanwal at the helm as MD and CEO, Jana Small Finance Bank has successfully turned around its operations and is now aiming for a universal banking licence
With Ajay Kanwal at the helm as MD and CEO, Jana Small Finance Bank has successfully turned around its operations and is now aiming for a universal banking licence

1992: When the Harshad Mehta securities scam shook India, electronics engineer Ajay Kanwal, with a management degree from University of Mumbai, was in a cushy job at Citibank. He watched the scam unfold and saw how deeply troubled rival Standard Chartered Bank in India was. The UK-headquartered bank had to sell a couple of its buildings and bring in money to stabilise its operations in India. But Kanwal admired its resilience when the chips were down. It stood firm throughout the crisis. So, amid this turmoil, Kanwal took up a job at StanChart.

×