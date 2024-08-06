Union Budget 2024-25: Indian Government opts for Prudent Populism
Taking cues from results of the General Elections and with the upcoming state elections in mind, the Union Budget has tried to include something for everyone -- from small businesses to coalition partners and the middle class. There's also a big jobs push. But with just seven months of FY25 left, implementation will be key
All eyes were on the Union Budget in July 2024, that came just six weeks after the General Elections. Voters, businesses, political parties, and those looking to invest in India—everyone wanted to assess what it would indicate about the NDA government’s broad policy direction in its third term and what it would hold for each section of the country and economy.