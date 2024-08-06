scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
Save 41% with our annual Print + Digital offer of Business Today Magazine
SUBSCRIBE
News
Magazine
Deep Dive
Union Budget 2024-25: Indian Government opts for Prudent Populism

Feedback

Union Budget 2024-25: Indian Government opts for Prudent Populism

Taking cues from results of the General Elections and with the upcoming state elections in mind, the Union Budget has tried to include something for everyone -- from small businesses to coalition partners and the middle class. There's also a big jobs push. But with just seven months of FY25 left, implementation will be key
Surabhi
Surabhi
Print Edition: Aug 18, 2024
Union Budget 2024-25: Indian government opts for prudent populism
Union Budget 2024-25: Indian government opts for prudent populism

All eyes were on the Union Budget in July 2024, that came just six weeks after the General Elections. Voters, businesses, political parties, and those looking to invest in India—everyone wanted to assess what it would indicate about the NDA government’s broad policy direction in its third term and what it would hold for each section of the country and economy.

×