Union Budget 2024-25: Infrastructure sector receives a big boost

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman made history on July 23 by presenting her seventh consecutive Budget, where she spoke about the vision of ‘Viksit Bharat’. With that, the government’s continued push for infrastructure was made clear in the Budget. The thrust on rural and energy sectors was in line with the country’s aim of becoming a developed nation by 2047. Union Budget 2024-25 laid emphasis on a customised infrastructure package for Bihar and Andhra Pradesh, where the Janata Dal (United) and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) rule and are key allies of the NDA government.