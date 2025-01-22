Union Budget expected to boost infra; rail, road, aviation modernization a priority
The Union Budget is expected to boost infrastructure spending in line with the vision of making India a $7-trillion economy by 2030. Modernising rail, road and aviation infrastructure is likely to remain top priority in FY26
In its two previous terms, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance government has prioritised expenditure on infrastructure development. So, hopes are riding high in the sector that the government will continue to tread this path as it presents the first full Budget of its third term.