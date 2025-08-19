Business Today
Why the next phase of labour reforms should aim to modernise workplace regulations

Surabhi
Print Edition: 17 Aug, 2025
The 2047 Labour Code
On July 9, 2025, over 250 million workers participated in a country-wide strike helmed by major central trade unions to protest a number of issues, including labour-related policies. Workers, both formal and informal, from sectors ranging from agriculture, factories and mining to banks and railways, joined, indicating a discontent in the country’s diverse and teeming labour force. Some of the issues included rising unemployment, underemployment, consolidation of Labour Codes, lack of labour protection, and shortage of fixed-term employment opportunities.
 