Why the next phase of labour reforms should aim to modernise workplace regulations

On July 9, 2025, over 250 million workers participated in a country-wide strike helmed by major central trade unions to protest a number of issues, including labour-related policies. Workers, both formal and informal, from sectors ranging from agriculture, factories and mining to banks and railways, joined, indicating a discontent in the country’s diverse and teeming labour force. Some of the issues included rising unemployment, underemployment, consolidation of Labour Codes, lack of labour protection, and shortage of fixed-term employment opportunities.

