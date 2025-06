Liquor stores in India are booming, selling premium whiskies, craft beers and homegrown gins at a staggering pace. Little wonder India’s alcohol industry is one of the fastest-growing in the world. It is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 5.8% and anticipated to reach $68.75 billion by 2034, up from $39.30 billion in 2024, according to Market Research Future.