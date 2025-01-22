Will the middle class get a tax break in Union Budget 2025-26?
Individual taxpayers look forward to the Budget every year hoping for a big tax break. It has eluded them for years, but with high inflation, moderating urban consumption, and robust tax collections, will the middle class get a tax break in February?
Time for a Tax Break
As the government prepares the Union Budget for 2025-26, which is expected to chart the course for the next four years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government, there is one demand that is refusing to go away: a reduction in income tax rates for India’s burgeoning middle class.