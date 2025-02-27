Will the Wild Ride for the Rupee Continue?
RBI may go easy on the rupee and give priority to domestic issues. The fuss over the rupee's level should end.
Shaktikanta Das, Former Governor RBI & Sanjay Malhotra, Governor RBI
The recent depreciation of the rupee has sparked a debate on the relative merits and drawbacks of the fall in value vis-à-vis the US dollar. The recent volatility has been sparked by US President Donald Trump’s tariff policies that have increased uncertainty around the world and have led to a fall in the value of many currencies, not just the rupee.