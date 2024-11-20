Breaking barriers: How companies are empowering women to rise in the workforce

It can get lonely at the top and even more so, if you are a woman leading an organisation. For women, shattering the so-called glass ceiling or breaking into the “boys’ club” has never been easy and it remains an uphill battle where they often have to manage and juggle personal and professional responsibilities and also take on biases—both conscious and unconscious—to not only prove that they have what it takes to be a dedicated employee but also that they deserve the next big promotion or pay hike.