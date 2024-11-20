scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
Save 41% with our annual Print + Digital offer of Business Today Magazine
SUBSCRIBE
News
Magazine
Deep Dive
Breaking barriers: How companies are empowering women to rise in the workforce

Feedback

Breaking barriers: How companies are empowering women to rise in the workforce

It’s still not easy to be a working woman in the country and make it to the top. But companies are working to incentivise and retain women employees in the workforce by offering a range of benefits
Surabhi
Surabhi
Print Edition: Nov 24, 2024
Winds of Change
Winds of Change

It can get lonely at the top and even more so, if you are a woman leading an organisation. For women, shattering the so-called glass ceiling or breaking into the “boys’ club” has never been easy and it remains an uphill battle where they often have to manage and juggle personal and professional responsibilities and also take on biases—both conscious and unconscious—to not only prove that they have what it takes to be a dedicated employee but also that they deserve the next big promotion or pay hike.

×