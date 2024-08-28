Winning with defence: Stay sharp against rising digital payment frauds

scorecardresearch
A good defence often wins sporting matches, but it may come in handy in the digital world too. With the proliferation of digital payments, there's been a spike in fraud. So its imperative to stay vigilant and well-informed
Teena Jain Kaushal
Teena Jain Kaushal
Print Edition: Sep 01, 2024
Vini Srivastav, a 31-year-old New Delhi-based primary schoolteacher, received a phone call from Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL) in the afternoon of July 10. The caller, speaking with an air of urgency, informed her that she had an outstanding gas bill and her supply would be cut off unless she paid it immediately. In a soothing and persuasive voice, the caller urged Srivastav to take immediate action and shared a payment link. She was redirected to a website that looked legitimate, complete with her gas connection credentials, including the account ID and registered name, etc. Soon after completing the payment, Srivastav realised that the link shared by the caller had infected her phone. The fraudster quickly emptied her account after gaining access to her mobile phone, while she remained a helpless spectator.

