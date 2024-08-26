Wockhardt's financial turmoil: Company's recent stock surge signals investor confidence; is a turnaround in sight?
Despite facing financial challenges, pharma and healthcare company Wockhardt has made an effort to motor through the turbulent times. Investor confidence is on the rise -- evident in the surge in stock price. Can it stage a comeback in its finances too?
Habil F. Khorakiwala, Chairperson, Wockhardt (Photo By Mandar Deodhar)
Habil Khorakiwala has seen more than his fair share of ups and downs in the nearly 60 years since he founded the Mumbai-based pharmaceuticals company Wockhardt in 1967. But even so, the closure of the company’s US-based manufacturing facility at Morton Grove, Illinois, last year marked a significant shift.