Women are breaking into core sectors, but how fast can their numbers rise?
As the core sectors see participation of women across levels, their proportion will only increase. But how quickly will that happen?
Women Of Mettle
For Atrayee Sanyal, the 26-year journey at Tata Steel has been a happy one. With a smile, she tells you how apprehensive she initially was about moving from a glamorous Mumbai-based job with Hindustan Unilever (HUL) to what then to her appeared to be a staid industry in Kolkata.