Women in Stock Markets: Mastering Markets: Women Trailblazers of Investment Industry in India

India’s economic story is being shaped by a force that remains under-recognised: its women. They make up nearly half the population yet contribute only 18% to GDP, a gap highlighted in a March 2025 report, From Borrowers to Builders–Women’s Role in India’s Financial Growth Story, by NITI Aayog, Cibil and MSC. This mirrors global findings. The Global Gender Gap Report 2025 shows India still lagging on economic participation, with low scores for workforce parity and leadership representation. Agrees Renuka Ramnath, Founder, Managing Director, & CEO, Multiples Alternate Asset Management: “There’s sometimes a tendency to view women as less resilient or less capable of delivering on a par as their peers. This is evident in various ways, including how professionals are compensated, assumptions about career commitment, and the way talent is perceived.”