Breaking stereotypes: How women leaders are leading India's 21st century transformation

I remember an anecdote about a woman who, when introduced to some people as a “woman entrepreneur”, quickly corrected the person, saying: “Just call me an entrepreneur. They can see I am a woman.” Today, as more and more women come into the workforce, set up businesses on their own, get their hands dirty on the shop floor, and even draw up details of India’s space strategy, there is hardly any sector where women have not made their mark. Whether in policymaking, large companies, start-ups, or the capital markets, women achievers are dotting the Indian business landscape and demanding their rightful place.

But it’s not as if there aren’t challenges along the way. Whether it is the perennial one of balancing work and family commitments, returning to work after a maternity break, or getting the rightful place in the top management of a company, many women still have to put up a good fight to get what they deserve. Some figures tell the story. Aon’s ‘Voice of Women Study 2024, India’ shows 42% of the women surveyed faced bias or potential bias at work, 37% say they face insensitive behaviour at the workplace and as much as 75% say they faced a career setback after maternity leave. But the good news is that many companies are now taking a serious look at many of these aspects and becoming more inclusive, providing flexible working hours and other facilities to help women employees. Equally, regulation has also helped, and currently 98% of NSE-listed companies have women directors, up from 88% in 2015, thanks to the stipulation in the Companies Act of 2013 that mandates all publicly listed companies must have at least one female director. However, these initiatives will truly have meaning only if they don’t remain mere tick-boxes and are implemented in letter and spirit.

Business Today’s 21st, much-awaited, listing of The Most Powerful Women in Business comes to you in these changing times, a period when the Indian economy is witnessing rapid change and women are driving much of that transformation in various fields. This year, we bring you 60 achievers, including five global winners. As you will see, each of these listers has driven change in their own way, defying stereotypes and carving their own niche in the world of business. In the process, they have inspired several others to follow in their footsteps and build what we like to call a “chain of empowerment”. That’s why we celebrate them year after year. This year’s list features 12 debutantes, while four women return to the list after a hiatus. The MPW 2024 list also has 37 repeat winners from last year. More power to all of them.

On a personal note, as I move on from Business Today to new adventures, I must say it has been nothing short of a privilege leading this iconic magazine and seeing the BT brand flourish now across print, online and video. The love and support we have received from you in bringing you stories of the new India is something I will cherish forever. Au revoir!