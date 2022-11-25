BT 500: The champion companies of the bourses

The equity market, it is said, is the barometer of the economy. Not just that, the valuations it accords are indicators of how it views the performance of listed companies. A good example of this is the kind of hard knocks that some of India’s storied start-ups—hugely valued in the private market—got when they were listed on the bourses: think Paytm, Zomato and their ilk. The BT500, the definitive listing of India’s most valuable companies by average market capitalisation (during the period October 2021 to September 2022), is specially significant this year, coming as it does amid enormous uncertainty in the global economic environment, rising interest rates, steep inflation and recessionary headwinds being faced by some of the world’s biggest economies.

The top 5 companies in the BT500 rankings of 2022—Reliance Industries, Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank, Infosys and Hindustan Unilever—remain the same as the last year. There’s a swap in positions between ICICI Bank, which moves up to 6th place from 7th, and housing finance major HDFC, which drops one place this year from 6th last year. The smart showing by the State Bank of India has seen it move up from No. 10 last year to No. 8 in 2022. Insurance behemoth Life Insurance Corporation, despite taking a hit in valuation post listing, makes its debut at No. 9, while Bharti Airtel enters the top 10 at No. 10 this year, up from No. 11 in 2021.